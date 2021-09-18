The Thing Board Game Returns This Fall

The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 is returning for a new print. Mondo Games and The Op Games have announced a new print run of their popular 2017 board game based on the classic John Carpenter movie. Pre-orders for the new printing are now available on Mondo’s website and will officially be shipped to buyers on November 10th. The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 is a hidden identity game, in which players try to figure out who among them has been infected by a hostile alien lifeform while trying to complete missions and investigations. The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 is a semi-cooperative game, as the players work together unless they’re secretly an alien or get infected over the course of the game.

The new printing of the game conveniently coincides with the upcoming 40th anniversary of The Thing, which was originally released in 1982. The Thing stars Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley, and Keith David, and features a group of Antarctic researchers who make contact with an ancient alien that has been frozen in ice for thousands of years. The creature systematically assimilates and kills the researchers, leading to a final confrontation to keep the alien from breaking free and assimilating all of society. Although The Thing was considered a critical and financial failure when it was first released, the movie became a cult classic and is now considered to be a classic and influential horror movie.

The new printing of The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 is identical to the first printing, with one minor rules changed. The new edition contains three optional difficulty levels that allow players to decide how they want to figure out who is the potential alien. In the easy mode, no one is allowed to discuss the contents of their hands. In “Seasoned Mode,” players can discuss whether they have a helpful card in their hand but can’t provide additional details. In the most difficult mode, players can freely talk about their cards or even lie about what they have.

The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 is available for pre-order on Mondo Games’ website, with copies expected to go out in November.