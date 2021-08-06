The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook Is Available In Two Flavors

If you get hungry every time you play Final Fantasy 14 Online, a new cookbook is up for pre-order that you'll definitely want in your real-life kitchen. The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook: The Essential Culinarian Guide to Hydaelyn has launched from Square Enix, Insight Editions, and author Victoria Rosenthal.

The Final Fantasy Cookbook includes over 70 recipes "featuring favorite flavors from across Hydaelyn and Norvrandt". This includes delights such as Farmer’s Breakfast, the Knight’s Bread of Coerthas, La Noscea’s Rolanberry Cheesecake, Dodo Omelette, Warmwine and more. The recipes are intended for all skill levels and they're paired with mouth-watering photos.

The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook: The Essential Culinarian Guide to Hydaelyn is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $35 with a release date set for November 9th. However, GameStop is selling an exclusive version of the cookbook with an alternate cover right here for the same price. Note that the price is likely to go down on Amazon between now and the release date. Pre-orders on Amazon automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date.

Victoria Rosenthal is a go-to chef for gaming cookbooks. You can check out some of her previous work for Fallout, Destiny, and Street Fighter here on Amazon.

