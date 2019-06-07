The Ultimate $40 PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership Deal is On

Sony’s Days of Play 2019 PlayStation event is live, and it is offering one of the very, very rare opportunities to get a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for only $39.99. This is as low as the 1-Year PlayStation Plus membership will go, so get your digital code right here on Amazon while you can. They’re stackable, so you can load up and extend your membership before any possible price hikes that might occur for the release of the PlayStation 5. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

As for the rest of the Days of Play 2019 promotion, the crown jewel is a new limited edition PS4 console with matching DualShock 4 controller in Steel Black with the PlayStation shapes embossed in silver. It’s available to order right here at Walmart for $299.99 with free 2-day shipping. The Jet Black 1TB PS4 Pro is also on sale for $349.99. But that’s not all!

You can also score games like like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, MLB The Show 19, and Days Gone for prices between $19.99 and $39.99. Other deals include PlayStation VR bundles starting at $249.99, DualShock 4 wireless controllers starting at $39.99, and PlayStation Hits games like The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, and Bloodborne, starting at $9.99. You can even score the PlayStation Classic for $29.99 – an all-time low.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.