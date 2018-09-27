‘The Walking Dead’ Clementine Actor Issues Heartbreaking Statement on Telltale Games Closure

Voice actor Melissa Hutchison, voice of Clementine in Telltale’s The Walking Dead series, has shared a statement on Telltale Games’ closure and the future of the series’ final episodes.

Sharing a message through Twitter on Saturday (via Eurogamer), Hutchison said that she was “deeply moved” by the messages that she and others previously employed at Telltale Games had received. She called the day that Telltale Games’ “majority studio closure” was made public “one of the toughest days ever.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Working with Telltale Games as the voice of Clementine, a core character in Telltale’s The Walking Dead who serves as the protagonist for The Final Season that’s ongoing now, Hutchison has also voiced characters in other Telltale games such as The Wolf Among Us. As for the future of The Walking Dead though, she spoke with uncertainty about the rest of the episodes that are supposed to be included in The Final Season and echoed what was previously reported by saying that she thinks Episode 2 will be released “and then that will be it” with the last two episodes apparently in limbo.

Hello friends. I am so very deeply moved by the messages of love that I, and the folks from @telltalegames have been receiving. Yesterday was one of the toughest days ever. A lot of hearts were broken, including mine. Please read the attached. #TelltaleJobs #Clementine #TWD pic.twitter.com/Fb68z86j8e — Melissa Hutchison (@Melyhutch) September 22, 2018

“I, unfortunately, like most of you, do not have the details on how this all came to be and I also do not know the fate of the final season of TWD,” Hutchison said in her statement on Telltale Games and The Walking Dead. “To my knowledge, they will release Episode 2 and then that will be it. It hurts me that you, the fans, will not get to see Clems [sic] journey through to the end. It hurts me that all of the insanely talented people who made this game, wont [sic] get to see all of their hard work played out, and are instead thrust into having to now having to look for work. It hurts to know that all of the extremely talented actors who lent voice to this final season, wont [sic] get to experience the final ending of one of the best damn game titles in the history of games. And It hurts to know that long awaited titles like a second season of The Wolf Among Us wont [sic] be made.”

Fans who enjoyed Telltale’s games and Hutchison’s work have also shared their thoughts on the studio’s closure with a mixture of reactions to the sudden news while Netflix has also issued a statement on some of the projects it was involved in.

Telltale Games is expected to release a full statement on the situation and the future of its various projects sometime this week.