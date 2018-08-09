‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Official Trailer Revealed Ahead of Launch

On Thursday morning, Telltale Games revealed the official trailer for The Walking Dead: The Final Season just days before its Aug. 14 launch on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC! You can check out the dark, emotional trailer for yourself above.

This will bring Clementine’s long and emotional journey to a dramatic close. For those of you who have been playing The Walking Dead since the beginning, you know that that Telltale has one hell of a curtain to bring down on this thing — so many sacrifices, so many deaths, so many tender moments and hard player decisions have led us to this moment.

Episode one, Done Running, will be available next Tuesday on all platforms. You can pre-order the entire season right now for $19.99, and a free demo is available now for you to download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This demo will let you play through the first 15 minutes of the full game, so you can get a head start on your journey.

Anyone who pre-orders The Walking Dead: The Final Season on Xbox One or PS4 will immediately receive The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection, which grants you all 19 existing episodes of the series. It’s a hell of a deal, and one you can’t miss if you’re a true TWD fan.

Here’s the elevator pitch, straight from Telltale Games:

“Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping, emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.

More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes with unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead and create the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.