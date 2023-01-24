The Walking Dead Game Will Be Free for Some Soon

Come March, some PlayStation users will be able to download a popular game from The Walking Dead universe for free. Over the years, there have been a variety of Walking Dead games from a variety of developers and publishers. To date, the most well-known of these games are The Walking Dead games from Telltale Games. That said, there have been more Walking Dead games than just the ones from Telltale Games. For example, there is The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, a VR game, and arguably one of the best Walking Dead games. Not only is it one of the best Walking Dead games though, but one of the most popular VR games ever.

Released in 2020 by Skydance Interactive to an 81 on Metacritic, the VR game -- which is available via PS4 (PlayStation VR) and PC -- is coming to PlayStation VR2 and PS5 on March 21st alongside the release of its sequel, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution. And when it does, those who own the game on PlayStation VR, will get the game on PS VR2 for free. This offer is extended to not just those who bought the game, but who redeemed it for free via PlayStation Plus.

"You've decided the fate of the Reserve, but the story is far from over," reads an official blurb about the game."Throughout New Orleans, supply caches once thought destroyed by the Tourist's actions are washing up across the flooded city, and Tower and Reclaimed alike will do everything they can to secure them. If you wish to get your hands on the remnants of the Reserve, supplies, and secrets alike, you must return to old stomping grounds revived with more dangers, more activi/ty, and plenty more walkers. You've shaken New Orleans throughout your journey, but can you survive the aftershocks that follow?"

