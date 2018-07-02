‘The Walking Dead’ Games On Sale Now for Super Cheap

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead series there’s two things you need to know. 1) You’re not alone and 2) There’s a pretty awesome sale you should check out. Though we’re still waiting on the release of Overkill’s The Walking Dead, Telltale’s own take on the gorey franchise is pretty damn good. Award winning and soul crushing, if you missed out on the tale of Clementine and the crew, now’s your perfect chance to get into the series. Just make sure you have a lot of tissues ready … the feels, they are coming.

The awesome sale is going on now courtesy of the Steam Summer Sale by Valve. Some of the best savings are going on now, but this one is especially for those The Walking Dead fans. Here’s what you need to know:

The Walking Dead – $7.49

“The Walking Dead is a five-part game series set in the same universe as Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series. Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated by the undead. With corpses returning to life and survivors stopping at nothing to maintain their own safety, protecting an orphaned girl named Clementine may offer him redemption in a world gone to hell.”

A continuing story of adventure horror spanning across 5 episodes:

Episode 1 – A New Day (Available Now)

Episode 2 – Starved for Help (Available Now)

Episode 3 – Long Road Ahead (Available Now)

Episode 4 – Around Every Corner (Available Now)

Episode 5 – No Time Left (Available Now)

The Walking Dead: 400 Days – $1.49

“Centered on a truck stop on a Georgia highway, this DLC episode for Season 1 of The Walking Dead by Telltale Games tells five linked stories of survival in the wake of the zombie apocalypse. From day 1 of the undead plague to 400 days later, The Walking Dead: 400 Days offers more of the horror and human drama of Robert Kirkman and Telltale’s award-winning series. Echoes of the choices you made in Season 1 will carry over into ‘400 Days’ and the choices you make in ‘400 Days’ will resonate into Season 2.”

DLC for the winner of over 90 Game of the Year Awards

5 linked stories that can be played in any order

See the apocalypse develop from 5 very different points of view

Your decisions will affect the story around you

The Walking Dead: Season 2 – $7.49

“The Walking Dead: Season Two continues the story of Clementine, a young girl orphaned by the undead apocalypse. Left to fend for herself, she has been forced to learn how to survive in a world gone mad.



Many months have passed since the events seen in Season One of The Walking Dead, and Clementine is searching for safety. But what can an ordinary child do to stay alive when the living can be just as bad – and sometimes worse – than the dead? As Clementine, you will be tested by situations and dilemmas that will test your morals and your instinct for survival. Your decisions and actions will change the story around you, in this sequel to 2012’s Game of the Year.”



The Season Pass gives you access to all five critically acclaimed episodes:



Episode 1: All That Remains

Episode 2: A House Divided

Episode 3: In Harm’s Way

Episode 4: Amid the Ruins

Episode 5: No Going Back

The Walking Dead: Michonne – $7.49

“The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries stars the iconic, blade-wielding character from Robert Kirkman’s best-selling comic books. Haunted by her past, and coping with unimaginable loss and regret, the story explores Michonne’s absence between issues #126 and #139 of the comic book. Players will discover what took Michonne away from Rick, Ezekiel, and the rest of her trusted group… and what brought her back.”

Keep in mind that this one is available as a spin-off. It’s not necessary to have played the others in the series, though it is definitely recommended! Mostly because the others are so good!

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – $12.49

“When family is all you have left…how far will you go to protect it? After society was ripped apart by undead hands, pockets of civilization emerge from the chaos. But at what cost? Can the living be trusted on this new frontier?



As Javier, a young man determined to find the family taken from him, you meet a young girl who has experienced her own unimaginable loss. Her name is Clementine, and your fates are bound together in a story where every choice you make could be your last.”

The sale is officially live from now until July 5th, so don’t miss out! Every day too there will be a special rotation of daily titles for super cheap as well, so keep your eyes peeled! We’ve also got a ton of PC gamers on staff, including myself, so we’ll keep you posted on the super juicy deals!

All game descriptions came courtesy of Steam.