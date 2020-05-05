New Walking Dead Game Quietly Releases on PS4 Today

✖

Today, a new Walking Dead game stealth-released on PS4 via the PlayStation VR. More specifically, today The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was released on the PlayStation console via a few different editions. Included in these various editions is the standard edition, which runs at $40. This version is the game and the game only. Meanwhile, there's also the "Tourist" edition for $50. For $10 more, this version comes with not just the game, but three unique weapon recipes and a set of collectible voodoo dolls.

As for the game, it was developed by Skydance Interactive, and debuted this January on PC via Oculus and Steam. Due to it being stranded on virtual-reality, it failed to generate a massive amount of buzz like you'd expect a Walking Dead game too, but it did debut to consumer and critical acclaim. At the moment of publishing, it's sitting at an 81 on Metacritic.

"Face all the horrors that the living and the dead can offer in this new virtual reality adventure in The Walking Dead universe," reads an official pitch of the game. "Travel through the ruins of walker infested New Orleans as you fight, sneak, scavenge, and survive each day unraveling a city-wide mystery within the iconic quarters. Encounter desperate factions and lone survivors who could befriend or foe. Whether you help others or take what you want by force, every choice you make has consequences. What kind of survivor will you be for the people of NOLA?"

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is available on PS4 and PC. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Explore New Orleans in a free roam survival horror adventure.

Scavenge for anything that you can weapons, food, tools, and clues.

Be wary of the living and the dead: spatial audio will draw attention to any loud noise, bullets or otherwise.

Craft makeshift gear out of scrapped material blades, guns, medicine, and more.

Survive your way: Use stealth or fight head on. Scavenge or complete jobs for others.

Test your morals: make difficult choices for yourself and others.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.