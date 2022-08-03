The Walking Dead Bundle Offers Hit Games for $1

The Walking Dead is a long-running TV series in its own right with several spin-offs to its name, too, but it's also gotten several video game adaptations over the years. For those who have either skipped over one or two of those or those who want to complete their collections, you're in luck: Humble Bundle is offering quite the deal on games stemming from The Walking Dead. You can get three different titles starting at just $1, but if you want to pay a bit more than that, you can end up with eight different products adapted from The Walking Dead for less than the price you'd pay for a new release.

For those unfamiliar with Humble Bundle, the retailer offers themed bundles like this one for The Walking Dead's 10th anniversary. The age of the games varies depending on what the bundle's centered around, but in this case, you've got everything from older narrative adventures from Telltale Games as well as the 2020 game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. As is the case with all of Humble Bundle's sales, however, these games are only playable on PC and can be redeemed via Steam.

The full list of games can be found below. Paying $1 will get you the first three titles, paying $8.85 will get you the first six, and paying $11 will get you all eight. If you want to pay more than that, the excess goes to charity, the games' publishers, and to Humble.

Humble Bundle's The Walking Dead Games

The Walking Dead – Season 1

The Walking Dead: 400 Days

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

For that last game, Saints & Sinners, it's worth noting that it's a virtual reality title, so you'll need a compatible headset before you make use of that.

Humble Bundle's deal on The Walking Dead games will be around from now until August 17th, so be sure to take advantage of it between now and then if you're interested.