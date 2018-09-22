Report: ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Has Been Cancelled

According to USGamer’s Matt Kim, Telltale Games will not be wrapping up The Walking Dead: The Final Season like previously thought, but will rather be cancelling the project mid-season.

In case you missed it, today, Telltale announced that it was in the processing of shuttering, with a plan to keep a skeleton crew of 25 around until the studio could fulfill its obligations to its board and partners.

At the time, it was believed that this crew would be working on wrapping up The Walking Dead: The Final Season, which kicked-off with Episode 1 back in August, and was getting ready to release Episode 2 next week. But apparently this isn’t happening, rather the skeleton crew will be working on Minecraft: Story Mode for Netflix.

New update on Telltale, and possibly the last for today. In light of the statement from Telltale and Pete Hawley The Walking Dead Final Season has also been cancelled. The skeleton crew remaining at Telltale is working on Minecraft Story Mode for Netflix. //t.co/dgEGaUwyhE — Matt Kim (@LawofTD) September 21, 2018

As always, all unofficial reports should be taken with a grain of salt until official confirmation arrives. However, given that Netflix released a statement earlier today confirming that Minecraft: Story Mode wouldn’t be impacted by the closure, means that there likely isn’t any resources or developers left to work on The Walking Dead.

That said, we should know — officially — whether or not this is the case very soon, as Telltale has said it will be providing an update on its current projects in the near-future, though how soon exactly, wasn’t divulged.

As the name suggests, The Walking Dead: The Final Season is (was) poised to wrap up the story of Clementine and her adventure that began all the way back in 2012. It was The Walking Dead series, its iconic characters such as Clementine, that first put Telltale Games on the map, so perhaps it’s fitting that the journey begins and ends with it. However, it will be unfortunate if the studio doesn’t get the chance to wrap things up properly. Clementine’s story is too good to end like this.

We will be sure to update this story as it progresses.