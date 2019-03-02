‘The Witcher 3’ Director Is Now Working On ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Cyberpunk 2077 is well into development at this point, which makes it kind of somewhat surprising that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz is now working on the title as the design director.

The information was revealed by way of Tomaszkiewicz’s Linkedin profile (via Reddit), which shows that he has been working at CD Projekt RED for over 15 years and has had a focus on The Witcher franchise. After directing the third entry in the series and its expansion packs, it looks like he has now set his sights on Night City.

Tomaszkiewicz took on the role of design director for Cyberpunk 2077 in February 2019. In addition to this, he has also become CD Projekt RED’s vice president of game development, which is certainly quite the promotion.

However, fans are wondering what all of this means for the status of Cyberpunk 2077. Is development not as far along as many are hoping? While this is a possibility, there is always a chance that the design simply isn’t fully developed. We already know that the game is playable from start to finish, so this could just be the part where they are making sure everything looks good while also performing at its best.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still without a release date, but it is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Here’s more on the upcoming futuristic RPG:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”

