The Witcher 3 Director Announces New Studio

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, the director of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, has formed a new studio called “Rebel Wolves.” Tomaszkiewicz announced the formation of the development team this week that consists of people who’ve worked on The Witcher games, Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker, and Shadow Warrior 2, the announcement shared on Wednesday said. A new RPG was teased for newer consoles and the PC platforms, but specifics about what this game might look like were not shared at the time.

The new Rebel Wolves studio is working to add to its team of talent now. Others working at the studio that we know of so far include design director Daniel Sadowski who worked on the original Witcher game, narrative director and main writer Jakub Szamałek who worked on The Witcher III, Cyberpunk 2077, and Thronebreaker, animation director Tamara Zawada who worked on The Witcher III and Cyberpunk 2077, and art director Bartłomiej Gaweł who worked on all of the Witcher games. Michał Boryka will serve as the CFO while Robert Murzynowski takes on the role of studio head.

“For all of us here at Rebel Wolves, video games were always something we felt destined to do—something ingrained in our DNA,” said Tomaszkiewicz. “Personally, I couldn’t be happier to have banded together with friends who share this passion. We’re developing a video game we’d like to play in a way that games should be made. We want to evolve the cRPG genre by creating unforgettable stories and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition. Collectively, we envision Rebel Wolves as a place where experienced game developers can reignite their passion, where they can focus on their craft and pour their love into an amazing, ambitious title. We want to stay small and agile—a place where people know and care for each other.”

Tomaszkiewicz left CD Projekt Red last year amid bullying allegations levied against the director. An internal commission investigated the claims and found him not guilty of the allegations, but he said he would step down regardless.

Tomaszkiewicz said he wants the studio to do things differently compared to other developers. Szamałek added that the studio “won’t chase trends or numbers.”

The game the Rebel Wolves studio is working on has been described as a “dark fantasy RPG” that’s being built in Unreal Engine 5. Release plans beyond a launch on PC and next-gen consoles have not yet been shared.