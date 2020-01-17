Funko’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Geralt vs. Leshen Game Moments Pop Figure Revealed

Netflix’s The Witcher has reignited interest in not only Andrzej Sapkowski‘s original novels but also CD Projekt Red‘s hit game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Fans all over the world are once again immersed in Geralt’s world, and many are trying it for the first time. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the game or playing it for the first time, Funko‘s got you covered with one of their coolest POPs yet, and we’ve got your first look at it. The newest addition to the Witcher Funko family is the GameStop exclusive Geralt vs Leshen Game Moment, and you can see it in all its glory right here!

One of the more memorable quests in Witcher 3 is the Heart of the Woods contract you can pick up, which will put you in charge of a village’s fate that has come to rely on the Leshen at a brutal cost. Now you can relive that quest with this slick Game Moments POP that has Geralt brandishing his silver sword against the Leshen, and the detail on the creature is fantastic.

The skull, horns, hands, feet, and weapons of the Leshen all feature impressive detailing, especially the feet, which sort of blend in with the foliage on the ground., The size difference also makes the Leshen as imposing as he is in the game.

As you can see in the photos starting on the next slide, the detail on the base itself is pretty stellar as well, with rocks, tree limbs, and more bringing some life to the environment. You’ll also see an appearance from Ciri in that last photo, but she does not come with the set. Still, I couldn’t pass up pairing the two together.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Geralt vs Leshen Game Moments POP will be a GameStop exclusive, and it should be available to pre-order here in the coming days.

Now, while you’ll need to wait for the Game Moments POP, you can find the Geralt POP on his own right here, as it will be restocking soon.

You can check out our first look at the new POP starting on the next slide, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!

