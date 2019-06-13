The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch Version Entirely On Cartridge, No Downloads Necessary

It was revealed during the Nintendo Direct at E3 2019 that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition was officially coming to Nintendo Switch. This was surely a delightful announcement for both fans of the wildly popular franchise as well as those looking to take Geralt on the go. That said, the game is fairly large, especially considering the actual size of the game, all of its wonderful visuals, and the DLC. This has led many to worry about the Switch version, with some thinking CD Projekt RED might go the route of putting part of the game on a cartridge and the rest having to be downloaded. Luckily, that won’t be the case as the entire game, DLC and all, will be entirely on one cartridge.

That’s right, there will be no downloads necessary when The Witcher 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch later this year (pre-orders are live now). The information comes by way of Wario64 on Twitter, who posted the details to the social media platform. According to him, and as can be seen in the corresponding image, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will come entirely on one 32 GB cartridge. In addition to this, it includes a compendium, map, and stickers for fans to enjoy.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Switch) will be fully loaded on a 32GB cart with no download required, physical includes compendium, map, and stickers.

Up for preorder on Amazon ($59.99) https://t.co/IVF9vIaoOi

Best Buy https://t.co/8k4SXF9FAn pic.twitter.com/3QK3tpSHaX — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 12, 2019

This is surely good news for those looking to pick up the popular action RPG when it arrives for the Nintendo Switch, especially considering companies sure do enjoy putting part of the game on cartridge and the rest of it being a download. Of course, the reason CDPR was able to go this route was due to the fact that they had to lower the quality of the game for it to run on Switch to begin with. Despite that, it still looks pretty good.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will arrive on Nintendo Switch later this year, but the game and all DLC are currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular title:

“Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe, where you play as Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer,” Nintendo said. “The Complete Editioncontains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. It’s the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure — on the go! The game is scheduled to launch this year.”

