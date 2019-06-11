The Witcher 3 Confirmed for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo gave its fans a surprise announcement during its E3 presentation that pertained to yet another game that’s being ported over to the Nintendo Switch. CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher III will be coming to the Nintendo’s hybrid console. Its full title is The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, and it’ll be available for the Nintendo Switch some time in 2019. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live now.

There had been rumors about the game coming to the Nintendo Switch in the past, though people weren’t sure what to make of these hints since some weren’t sure whether the game could be handled on the Nintendo Switch. It looks like it can though, at least in some capacity, though it remains to be seen how well it’ll play.

The acclaimed open world adventure and winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, #TheWitcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, comes to #NintendoSwitch! Take your steel and silver swords anywhere you want when the game launches in 2019. pic.twitter.com/JD1bzB5jU8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 11, 2019

The trailer at the top shows some of what the game will look like when it comes to the console. You’ll notice that there definitely does appear to be a difference in quality to some degree, but that’ll likely do little to stop hardcore Witcher fans from playing the game in a new way, especially if they can play it on the go.

Nintendo’s official release on the game confirmed that this edition will have both the Hearts of Stone and the Blood and Wine expansions included.

“Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe, where you play as Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer,” Nintendo said. “The Complete Edition contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. It’s the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure — on the go! The game is scheduled to launch this year.”

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is scheduled to come to the Nintendo Switch some time in 2019.

