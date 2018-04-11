The Witcher 3 Gets PlayStation 4 Pro Patch With HDR Support

The Witcher 3’s patch with HDR support and more is now live for both the base PlayStation 4 and the Pro version of the console.

PS4 owners have been asking about the enhancement-filled patch for The Witcher 3 for a while now, and after some consistent updates from the developers working on the update and a delay or two, the patch has finally gone live. The news that the patch had been deployed was shared through The Witcher’s Twitter account with a summary of everything that’s been changes as well as a link to the game’s site that includes a full list of all the enhancements.

A new patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS4 and PS4 Pro is now available – thank you for your patience! The most notable changes are introduction of HDR and stability improvements, related to crashes experienced by players. Full list of changes: https://t.co/Va3ewIG2fK pic.twitter.com/PvSZOvf00K — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 11, 2018

Aside from the HDR support that was expected to be included in the update, the rest of the changes that are now live can be found below.

List of changes:

HDR support;

various performance optimizations;

stability improvements;

localization bugfixing;

minor visual improvements.

This isn’t the first PS4 Pro patch that the game has received, hence the absence of any mentioning of 4K enhancements in the patch notes. PS4 Pro owners will recall that a patch went live for the game late last year that brought the quality up to a 4K resolution alongside a boost to the game’s performance. The Xbox One X has also received patches with similar enhancements in the past.

The release of the PS4 Pro patch comes not long after the update was delayed by CD Projekt Red towards the end of last month. It was expected to be out a bit sooner, but the developers confirmed that there was still some work that needed to be done and said that a bit more time was needed to finalize the update and get it out to PS4 players.

.@witchergame PS4 Pro HDR patch is still very much in development. Due to the fact that we’ve discovered some additional bugs along the way, we need more time to finish it. We don’t want to compromise the quality of the update, so we would like to ask you for a bit more patience. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 27, 2018

CD Projekt Red’s patch notes for the update didn’t include info on how large the update would be, but it’s now live for PS4 owners to download and take in the HDR improvements and more.