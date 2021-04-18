The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever on PlayStation

✖

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released all the way back in 2015, but it's still a game that many fans discuss and play to this day. That being said, if you're someone who hasn't given one of the best role-playing games from the last generation of consoles a shot for yourself yet, now might be the time to change that as the title is currently in the midst of its biggest discount of all-time on PlayStation.

As a recent addition to PlayStation's ongoing Spring Sale, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been marked down by a staggering amount. For a limited time only, the game is discounted from its typical value of $49.99 and is instead now available for only $9.99. While this deal would be quite substantial on its own, the sale is made even better by the fact that this is the Complete Edition of the game. That means that not only do you get the original title in this package, but you get all 16 pieces of DLC as well. In addition, the two massive story expansions in Blood & Wine and Hearts of Stone are also included here. Basically, this is hundreds of hours of content that's available for the same price as a cheeseburger.

And if you think that this deal somehow couldn't get even better, well, you'd be wrong. Developer CD Projekt Red has already announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to release on PlayStation 5 later on in 2021. And to that it, the studio has promised that anyone who already owns the game on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the next-gen iteration for free once it comes out. So basically, even if you're someone who has been holding out on trying The Witcher 3 for yourself until the launch of the PS5 version, you might just want to take advantage of this current sale and add the game to your library in advance. It likely won't be available for this price again for quite some time.

If you're on the fence about whether or not you should pull the trigger on this discount, you still have a bit more time to make up your mind. PlayStation's Spring Sale as a whole isn't slated to end until later this month on April 29th.