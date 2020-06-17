The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is 33% Off on the Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the greatest video games ever made, and the Complete Edition offers the base game and all of the DLC on the go with the Nintendo Switch. All-in-all, we're talking around 150 hours of gameplay here, which should go a long way towards keeping you occupied while stuck at home.

At the time of writing, you can grab The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch here at Best Buy or here at Amazon for $39.99 (33% off), which matches an all-time low. Getting the physical copy of the game is preferred in this case, because you'll also get a compendium, map, and stickers as a bonus. Note that an update in February added PC cross-save functionality, so you can import your Steam / GOG saves as well.

The official description for the game reads:

"Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe. You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. At your disposal is every tool of the trade: razor-sharp swords, lethal mixtures, stealthy crossbows, and powerful combat magic. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world. The Complete Edition contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. It's the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure on the go!"

