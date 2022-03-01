Incredible The Witcher 3 Mod Makes the Game First-Person

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is widely considered one of the greatest games of all-time, but some fans would enjoy the game a little bit more with a different perspective. Modder crthdr has given PC fans an option that does just that, thanks to the Gervant First Person mod. The mod allows players to experience nearly the entire game in first-person, including combat, horseback riding, and more. That said, cut scenes remain in third-person, and the creator says the quality is lower when playing as Ciri, so fans might want to “consider using 3rd person” for those particular quests.

A video of the mod was shared on YouTube by user Brandonzxcv, and can be found embedded below. Readers interested in checking out the mod for themselves can find it on Nexus Mods right here.

Released by CD Projekt Red in 2015, The Witcher 3 immediately found critical and commercial success. Following the release of The Witcher streaming series on Netflix, the game saw a resurgence in popularity, as newcomers flocked to the game on Steam. While CD Projekt Red has plans to continue making games based on the brand, it could be quite some time before a new game is released. In the meantime, players will just have to settle for the current game, and any good mods that happen to come along!

Fans that own The Witcher 3 on console can’t check out mods such as this one, but users on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will have something new to look forward to in the near future. CD Projekt Red plans on releasing a next-gen update for the game this year, though no definitive release date has been announced. The update will be available for free, adding a number of improvements meant to take advantage of the next-gen hardware, including faster load times and ray tracing. It will also incorporate DLC based on the Netflix series, potentially giving players the ability to wear Geralt’s armor from the series.

