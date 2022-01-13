The Witcher 3 Getting New DLC Soon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting new, and likely its final, DLC in the near future. In 2021, The Witcher 3 fans were supposed to be treated with PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X ports of the game. When the ports were delayed, they were pushed to “2022,” which is obviously a very big release window. That said, the release window has been narrowed down to Q2 2022, which is to say it will be out sometime in April, May, or June. For The Witcher 3 fans, not only will they get their hands on the next-gen versions of the game during this period, but they will also get their hands on new DLC, though unfortunately nothing on the scale of Blood and Wine or Hearts of Stone.

For those out of the loop, this DLC isn’t going to be on the level of the game’s two expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood of Wine, which, when combined, added nearly 100 hours of new content. Rather, the new DLC — which is said to be described by the Netflix show — will almost certainly be considerably less substantial. The tease suggests the DLC will be no more than cosmetic content, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility players may be treated to some proper new content like new quests or weapons.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.



Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭



More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

For now, all we can do is speculate what the DLC will be. And the same goes for the actual next-gen versions as well. We know the game on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X will boast “a range of visual and technical improvements” — and we know some of these improvements will include ray tracing and faster loading times — but that’s all we know.

