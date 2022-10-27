The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Coming "Soon"

Developer CD Projekt Red has teased that the launch date for the next-gen upgrade of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt should be coming "soon." For well over a year, fans of The Witcher 3 have continued to look forward to playing the game once again on PS5 and Xbox Series X. And while the native version of the title for these platforms is said to be coming before the end of 2022, a specific release date has yet to be given. Luckily, it sounds like this could be changing in short order.

In a recent message on social media, CD Projekt Red teased fans that it's going to share more information about the next-gen iteration of The Witcher 3 before long. Although a certain date regarding this unveiling of information wasn't given, the company broadly stated that it will have more to share on the subject "soon." Given the nebulous nature of this term, it's hard to know exactly when we might learn more. That being said, since the end of 2022 is rapidly approaching, it seems likely that we'll hear something substantial in the coming days or weeks.

Soon ;) — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022

As a reminder, this upgraded version of The Witcher 3 is going to be free for everyone who already owns the game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. With this in mind, if you don't already have the game, you can purchase it right now and still expect to get the upgrade in the future. This is specifically worth noting at this point in time because The Witcher 3 and its various expansions are currently on sale at a substantial discount across PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam storefronts. In fact, the base game alone is now retailing for under $10. So if you've been looking to snag Wild Hunt for quite some time, now might be a good time to do so.

