The Witcher Fans Given Hope Following CD Projekt Red Job Listing

The Witcher fans have been given hope following a new CD Projekt Red job listing. The current expectation is that CD Projekt Red’s next game, and its first after Cyberpunk 2077, will be The Witcher 4. This is a safe assumption, but for now, it’s just an assumption, however, a new job listing seems to echo this assumption. Right now, CD Projekt Red is hiring someone that specializes in open-world design, or more specifically, they are looking to fill the position of “Open World Designer (Junior/Specialist).”

Unfortunately, this job listing doesn’t reveal much about the game it’s for, but it does confirm it will be an open-world game, which is what the developer primarily specializes in, but between GWENT and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, it has wandered away from its bread and butter on occasion.

Doubly unfortunate is the fact that nothing about the job listing actually confirms the game in question is The Witcher 4, or whatever the next installment in the series ends up being called.

Assuming this game is The Witcher 4, we shouldn’t expect to see it anytime soon. There were only four years between the release of The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3, so you may assume The Witcher 4 would be out this year or next year, but obviously CD Projekt Red worked on Cyberpunk 2077, which only shipped in December 2020. Further, the game is getting two meaty expansions and has had to be fixed. In other words, don’t expect The Witcher 4, if it’s in development, until 2024 at the earliest.

