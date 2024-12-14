The Witcher 4 Developer Addresses Major Plot Hole Concern

CD Projekt Red revealed The Witcher 4 during The Game Awards 2024, revealing that Geralt of Rivia is no longer the protagonist. Rather, Ciri is. And this has raised some plot hole concerns, as well as lore concerns because in the trailer it is revealed that Ciri is a Witcher. To this end, how did Ciri pass the Trial of Grasses, which normally can’t be passed by women or adults? This and all of the lore inconsistencies and plot holes will be addressed in the game though, according to CD Projekt Red studio head Adam Badowski.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to social media platform X, Badowski revealed that those wondering how Ciri is on the path of a Witcher, which is seemingly not possible with the current information, well “there’s the story of the Witcher IV to tell that tale.”

“Dear, if you’re wondering how Ciri may be on the path as a witcher, well, there’s the story of the Witcher IV to tell that tale,” said Badowski. “A huge thank you for the respect and love for the lore created by Andrzej Sapkowski.”

Of course, expanding upon the lore and plot established in the first three Witcher games isn’t really going to satisfy fans upset with this break in lore and plot. However, if CD Projekt Red has found a solution and explanation within the confine of the lore as is, and the plot as is, then the criticisms will evaporate. If this isn’t achieved, it could end up being a thorn in the side of the game, just like it has been with the Netflix TV show, which has played very fast and very loose with lore at times.

Unfortunately, it is going to be a while before The Witcher fans find out how this has all been handled. The Witcher 4 is at least three years away, if not four years, possibly more. To this end, it will likely be a PS6 and next-gen Xbox game.

For more coverage on The Witcher 4 — including all of the latest Witcher 4 news, all of the latest Witcher 4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Witcher 4 deals — click here.