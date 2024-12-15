The Witcher 4 Fans Discover Another Change to Ciri (And They Love It)

CD Projekt Red revealed The Witcher 4 this week at The Game Awards 2024. As you would expect, it was one of the moments of the show, though there has been some criticism of the game, and particularly its protagonist Ciri, from fans. Some fans are unhappy the character has replaced Geralt of Rivia as the protagonist. Meanwhile, others aren’t happy with how different the character looks compared to how she looks in the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. And others are worried about the plot holes and breaks in lore that come from her being a Witcher.

The most noticeable change about Ciri — other than that she is now a Witcher — is her facial appearance. She looks different, which makes sense, to an extent. She’s older. She’s a Witcher now. And of course the last time we saw her was during the PS4 and Xbox One generation, in 2015. Technology has advanced since then, and what’s in vogue from a design perspective has also changed. Further, some of it can be chalked up to the fact it is a cinematic trailer. Characters, including Geralt, look quite different in the reveal cinematic for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt compared to how they look in the actual game.

All of that said, fans of the series on The Witcher Reddit page have since noticed another change to the character. A small change, to be more precise, but one that fans have reacted positively to.

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Ciri wears boots with heels. This was always a somewhat odd choice given the lack of practicality. Sorceresses like Yennefer and Triss wearing heals made sense, but it never quite made sense for Ciri, according to many fans. It would make even less sense now that she is a Witcher. Right on cue, they have been replaced with traditional boots.

Again, this is a cinematic trailer and probably not very reflective of final designs. The final version of Ciri in The Witcher 4 could have boots with heels. It seems like fans will be hoping for otherwise though as the post above is not only one of the top posts on The Witcher Reddit page this week, but the comments echo the sentiment.

