The Witcher 4 Will Feature Geralt, Voice Actor Says

CD Projekt Red has said precious little about the next game in The Witcher series, a game which doesn’t yet have a name but is universally being referred to as “The Witcher 4” since it follows The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In addition to not yet having a name, The Witcher fans don’t even know yet who’ll they’ll be playing as since CD Projekt Red hasn’t named a protagonist. The expectation is that it’ll be someone other than Geralt of Rivia that people play as, but according to Geralt’s voice actor, the face of The Witcher will at least be in the game in some capacity.

Geralt’s voice actor, Doug Cockle, made an appearance in video on the Fall Damage YouTube channel where he was tasked with trying to reenact his lines from different Witcher games. That objective took up most of the video, but occasionally, he fielded questions about Witcher-related topics. Just after 7 minutes into the video, he talked about The Witcher 4 and seemingly confirmed that Geralt will be in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Witcher 4 has been announced,” he said. “I can’t say anything about it. What we know is that Geralt will be part of the game, we just don’t know how much. And the game won’t focus on Geralt, so it’s not about him this time. We don’t know who it’s about.”

Cockle continued to say that even he doesn’t know who the next game will feature as the protagonist. Or, maybe he does, and he’s just not telling us.

“I’m excited to find out, I want to know,” he said. “I have not seen any script yet. I mean, I couldn’t tell you if I did. This is the thing, so I could be lying through my teeth … but I’m not … or am I?”

Again, CD Projekt Red hasn’t confirmed whether or not Geralt will be in The Witcher 4 or not, though two things have been heavily assumed: that the game will feature a new protagonist, and that Geralt will probably play some part in it even if it’s a small one. Cockle says “we know” that Geralt will be in the new game, but we don’t for sure, so it could be that he’s getting all caught up in the speculation and has adopted the common assumption that Geralt will be in the game. Or, maybe he does know, and this is our first indication of Geralt being in The Witcher 4.

Alongside The Witcher 4 which is known as “Polaris” inside CD Projekt Red, the developer is also working on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that’s been referred to as “Project Orion.”