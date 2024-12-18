The Witcher 4 Canonizes the Most Obvious Ending for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red revealed The Witcher 4 at The Game Awards with a stunning trailer that confirmed suspicions we already had that Ciri would be stepping into the role of the playable main character this time since Geralt’s story has been told through the past three games. Even Geralt’s voice actor felt that Ciri should be at the center of the next game. However, since The Witcher 3 had multiple main endings, and each possible ending had a different fate for Ciri, CD Projekt Red had to canonize one if the team wanted Ciri as the main character.

The Witcher 3 has three main endings that decide what happens to Ciri. In one, she dies, so of course, that can’t be used as canon if Ciri is making another appearance. Another ending has Ciri become the empress of Nilfgaard, which could work as a canon option depending on the story that the developers want to tell in The Witcher 4. Finally, the last ending has Ciri become a Witcher, making it the most obvious canon option, and the one that CD Projekt Red has chosen.

Ciri revealed in the witcher 4 trailer

The reveal trailer makes it obvious that the ending in which Ciri becomes a Witcher is the canon option since she’s seen fighting a monster and even called a Witcher by the villagers. As a result, this option probably doesn’t come as a surprise to most players. It’s also the better choice for an action game when compared to the ending in which Ciri becomes the empress. Fighting monsters and having your horse inexplicably glitch onto rooftops is much more fun than ruling an empire. However, the Nilfgaardian Empire could very well make an appearance in The Witcher 4, which could cause a bit of trouble for Ciri.

Emhyr Var Emreis wanted to take Ciri as his empress, but if Ciri is a Witcher, then it means that The Witcher 4 is set in a world where Geralt lied to Emhyr, saying that Ciri sacrificed herself to save the world from the White Frost. If Emhyr is canonically still in power and learns that Geralt lied, then he might try to pursue Ciri again. The limited information about the story from the trailer makes it tough to guess how likely this scenario is, but it’s certainly a possibility.

Ciri’s journey as a Witcher is sure to be exciting to experience, but her path has always been riddled with obstacles. We can at least hope that she receives support from familiar faces, such as Geralt and Yennefer, in the process of hunting monsters.