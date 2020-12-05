The Witcher Blood Origin Casting Call Reveals New Character Details

✖

We still don't know much about the upcoming spinoff to Netflix's The Witcher other than that it's called The Witcher: Blood Origin, but we recently did get a bit more information on two characters that will be included in the 6 episode limited series through two new casting calls. The casting calls come from Sophie Holland Casting (via Faye Timby), and the parts being cast are Character G and Character Z. While we don't have names, we do know a few key details, including that G is a lethal assassin described as being unafraid of carnage, violence, and chaos. As for Z, they are described as "a mystical and earthly conduit with cerebral palsy", and it seems they will join a crew that is seeking vengeance, though we don't know what for.

Here's the character description for Character Z.

"Character ‘Z’

Female/Playing Age: 20-45

Key Character Description: A mystical and earthly conduit with cerebral palsy. This incredibly powerful female becomes part of a motley crew on a quest for vengeance."

Here's the character description for Character G.

"Character ‘G’

Female / Playing Age 20 - 45

Key Character Description: A brilliantly sharp minded assassin with restricted growth. This character is a true wildcard, unafraid of carnage, violence and chaos. In fact, she revels in it. "

These two characters join two other recent rumored additions to the show. Those would be Eile 'The Lark' Lithe and Princess Merwyn. Other than that, the only other major rumor is that a Jason Momoa type is being pursued as a male lead for the show, though that hasn't been confirmed by Netflix.

Here's the official description for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

"1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich."

Are you excited for Blood Origin? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!