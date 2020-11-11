The Witcher: Blood Origin Reportedly Casting Two Female Leads

✖

The Witcher has had to stop production on season 2 for the moment, but the latest rumors around the franchise actually have to do with the spinoff series The Witcher Blood Origin. According to Recapped, who has been right quite a bit regarding leaks around the show, Blood Origin will have two female leads named Eile "The Lark" Lithe and Princess Merwyn. According to the description, Eile is in her mid-20s and muscular and Merwyn is a bit younger than Eile, and we even got a filming date, though it's a bit broad. You can check out the full entry from the site below (via Redanian Intelligence).

"Here are some rumored casting news for The Witcher: Blood Origin limited series. There are two female leads: Eile “The Lark” Lithe and Princess Merwyn. Eile is in her mid-20s and muscular while Merwyn is slightly younger. Filming is supposed to take place sometime between May and December of next year."

From the sounds of their names, these two characters are keeping with the general theme of the spinoff, which takes place 100 years before the events of the main show and Geralt of Rivia's journey and will have an increased focus on the issues and eventual battles between elves and humans.

The only other major rumors we've seen about the show regard the male lead, which was rumored to be a Jason Momoa type. If that happens we will be over the moon, and hopefully, it's not too long before we hear more.

"This has been the toughest secret to keep," added Hissrich about the announcement. "I've always wanted to dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent, and now fans will have a chance to explore it with Declan de Barra in a prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Elves, and enemies, and the end, oh my…"

Here's the official description.

"1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich."

Are you excited for Blood Origin?