The Witcher: Blood Origin Descriptions Reveal New Elven Lead Details

Netflix is hard at work building out their Witcher universe, including the prequel spin-off series Blood Origin, which takes place far before Geralt and Roach traveled the countryside together. The most recent developments regarding the show included two rumored characters being cast in the show, and now thanks to some new details from The Illuminerdi it seems one of those rumored characters can be confirmed and another lead has been revealed. The new report says that Netflix is casting its two leads for the show and that the show will spotlight a male and female lead. The previous character of Eile was confirmed, and she is from a clan of Elves that use knives as their main weapon.

The specialization with knives is one of the reasons why they are looking for a diverse actor with a background in dance and stunt work to play the role.

Next is a description of the male lead who is named Fjall. Fjall is about the same age as Eile and is from an opposing clan.The character is described as strong physically but more importantly raw, gritty, and visceral.

This is in addition to the previous character we heard mention of named Princess Merwyn. Merwyn is slightly younger than Eile, though that's all we know about her right now.

The only other major rumors we've seen about the show regard the male lead, which was rumored to be a Jason Momoa type. If that happens we will be over the moon, and hopefully, it's not too long before we hear some official casting news.

The descriptions thus far fit right in with what little we know of the show's focus, which has been said to focus on the battle between the Humans and the Elves and what led to it.

Here's the official description for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

"1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich."

