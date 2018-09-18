‘The Witcher’s’ Ciri Is Ready for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ With This Incredible Cosplay

With casting news all over the internet regarding Netflix’s The Witcher and rumors about who will play Ciri, fans of the iconic franchise are showing their own ways of honoring the strong character that made her debut in The Witcher III.

If this cosplay looks familiar, it’s actually the second part to a photo set we’ve previously shared. Instead of just one image, we have several variations of what Ciri would look like in the crime-ridden kill-or-be-killed world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Though a more sexual version of the character, the devil is definitely in the details. Look closely and you can see the cybernetic tracings on her legs, the robotic arm on her left, and even that familiar belt from the games themselves. The details that make up this cosplay are incredible, and it’s amazing to Ciri re-imagined from another fan’s perspective!

The cosplayer in question is Irine Meier and she absolutely nailed this blend of Cyberpunk 2077 with the more fantasy-driven The Witcher series. As CD Projekt RED has already stated that this crossover won’t actually happen in real life, it’s up to the fans to make those dreams come true. The only down side to this incredible cosplay? Now we’re aching to see the entire Witcher cast of characters Cyberpunk-ified into the future. Could you imagine? Yennefer would be a total badass and Geralt would have so many tubs to pose in!

Want to see even more amazing cosplay from this artistic gamer? You can check out her official Facebook page right here!

For those who may not know who Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon “Ciri” is, she “is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3,making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077 but it will likely be a few years off before it hits shelves. It will be worth the wait.

