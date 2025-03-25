The Witcher & Cyberpunk Owner Announces Project with Scopely

While most fans are eagerly awaiting The Witcher 4, a surprise announcement shows The Witcher series developer CD Projekt RED is pairing with Scopely to create a new project. The Witcher is only one possible focus of this project, however, since the only thing known about this partnership is it will be based on a CD Projekt Red IP, leaving many to speculate what it could be. A majority of the studio is working on The Witcher 4, but some are focused on Project Orion and others on The Witcher Remake. Theories have already hit the internet, with most predicting something either in The Witcher universe or taking place within that of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED and Scopely are both well known in each’s respective field, but CD Projekt Red tends to stick to consoles and PCs. Scopely typically deals with mobile games, however, so if CD Projekt Red is partnering with it, the project will likely involve mobile platforms to some degree.

While most are familiar with CD Projekt Red based on its games The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, many aren’t as familiar with Scopely. Scopely is the name behind popular mobile games, such as Monopoly GO!, the mobile version of Stumble Guys, Marvel Strike Force, and more. The studio also recently bought out Niantic, known for Pokemon Go.

Fans have already seen one mobile game using The Witcher IP, The Witcher: Monster Slayer. CD Projekt Red was not involved with this title, which still opens up the possibility of a new The Witcher mobile game. GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is also available on mobile, but is based on the game of the same name from The Witcher 3.

The are no official mobile games based on Cyberpunk 2077, though looking at some of the cyberpunk-themed mobile games on the app stores shows the influence of the game. This partnership could lead to an official Cyberpunk 2077 mobile game by CD Projekt Red and Scopely, but it remains to be seen.

With numerous popular hit games, adding Pokemon Go to its roster will launch Scopely even further into success. Fans of the game have expressed worry about its future despite how Niantic and Scopely have communicated with fans. Players note Scopely’s treatment of Marvel Strike Force and how the developer implements massive amounts of content behind a paywall.

While the perception of Scopely varies depending on who you ask, CD Projekt Red is generally looked at favorably. Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was met with harsh criticism, but the developer turned this around with updates and patches to bring the game to its current state. Some fans have faith that CD Projekt RED will ensure this partnership doesn’t take advantage of players, but others fear the influence of Scopely.

With no real information to go with this partnership, there is no telling what CD Projekt Red and Scopely will do with this project. There are plenty of options, but fans can most likely expect Scopely to take the lead considering its specialty in mobile games. With various different types of mobile games, Scopely has plenty of elements to choose from for this mystery project.