‘The Witcher 3’ Developer Reveals Cancelled Focus Mode

CD Projekt RED continues to celebrate 11 wonderful years of The Witcher series by revealing stunning concept art, scrapped ideas, and more from the beloved RPG franchise. The most recent example? An X-ray mode of sorts that almost made it into the latest game.

The studio took to the game’s Twitter account to reveal their original plans to include a Focus Mode for Geralt. This would have given the protagonist the ultimate upper hand, but unfortunately — due to unspecified reasons — the Focus Mode didn’t make it into the final version of the game.

Witcher Fact #9 For The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, we were testing a gameplay feature called Focus Mode – Geralt would be able to see insides of any monster, target them and and then cut with great precision. Unfortunately, it was the feature itself that did not make the cut… pic.twitter.com/IvtnGYT2yC — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 24, 2018

The series, inspired by the novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, took the gaming community by storm when it first released 11 years ago and continues to be a powerhouse of a franchise to this day. With the upcoming Netflix series on the way, new spinoff games like Gwent, and an active fandom, there’s apparently no slowing down for this universe any time soon.

This marks the ninth day of celebrating the iconic franchise from the developer, with the first revealing stunning Triss Merigold concept art. With a few more days to go, we’re excited to see what other revelations the folks over at CD Projekt RED have in store.

New to the franchise? Learn more about the latest entry in the video game series that made the RPG-verse even more grand below:

“The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing game set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher you play as the professional monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, viking pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.”