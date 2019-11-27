The Witcher EP Talks Triss and Vesemir’s Involvement in the Show

The Witcher features a host of beloved characters in its fantasy world, and several of them will get the spotlight in Netflix‘s new series. Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer will be the leads in the anticpated adaptation, but there are several other characters that fans hope to see, including favorites like Jaskier, Triss, and Vesemir. We’ve seen glimpses of Jaskier, but not much of Triss and Vesemir, but we had the chance to ask The Witcher Executive Producer Tomek Baginski about their roles in the show, specifically if they would be more supplementary characters or if they would actually affect the story.

“So not to spoil much, but one of those characters is just supplementary and the other is quite prominent, but don’t want to say which one,” Baginski said. That might not be a long answer, but it sure is an interesting one. In The Last Wish, Triss nor Vesemir have a heavy role, but it appears that one of them will have a bigger role in the show than in the initial book.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both characters have played a big part in Geralt’s life, though Triss has a bigger part to play as the main narrative moves along, so it will be interesting to see the role she plays in this revised version of the story. As for Vesemir, he’s been an ally and a friend to Geralt for a long time, and hopefully, he’ll get some time to shine in the series.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!