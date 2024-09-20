The Witcher Fans Can Now Grab Game for Free

The Witcher fans can now grab a game in the series for free. Naturally, some requirements must be met though. The game in question is available via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but this free download is not available on any of these platforms. Rather, it is locked to PC as it comes the way of GOG, a digital distributor of PC codes, similar to Steam or the Epic Games Store.

The other requirement is an Amazon Prime subscription, as the deal comes via Prime Gaming. Those without an Amazon Prime subscription have no way to access the offer. Those with a subscription though have the month of September to download the game for free. Once claimed, the game is free to keep. However, it must be downloaded within the window. In other words, this is not a permanent offer.

As for the game, it is Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, a spin-off game in the series that was made as a single-player, narrative-driven experience for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Made by CD Projekt Red, it released back in 2018 to an 85 on Metacritic.

"Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics," reads an official description of the game. "Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran and queen of two Northern Realms – Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge."

"Overall, CD Projekt Red nailed this. I know many are skeptical because it's not The Witcher 4 but trust me – if you love this universe even a teensy bit, Thronebreaker is for you," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "This game just set a really high standard for card-based games and the overall design both visually and mechanically will satiate that RPG craving for every type of player. If you like RPGs, if you want to feel your soul ripped out of your body and ice left in its place but somehow you still want more, then get Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. Trust me, you won't regret it."