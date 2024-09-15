The Witcher Games as Cheap as $3.99 in New Sale

Much of The Witcher series is currently on sale, primarily on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch. To this end, there is one deal that lets The Witcher fans grab a game in the series for as little as $3.99. The only game missing from the deals is the original game, The Witcher. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales are all featured though, as are the expansions for The Witcher 3, aka Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone.

Below, you can find all the relevant deals for all the aforementioned Witcher games. In addition to this, more information about each game and an official trailer for each game can also be perused.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

About: "Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics. Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran and queen of two Northern Realms – Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge."

Deals:

$3.99 – Xbox (Microsoft Store)

$7.99 – Nintendo Switch (Nintendo eShop)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

About: "You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri – the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world."

Deals:

COMPLETE EDITION] – $12.49 – Xbox (Microsoft Store)

[COMPLETE EDITION] – $23.99 – Nintendo Switch (Nintendo eShop)

[STANDARD EDITION] – $9.99 – Xbox (Microsoft Store)

[STANDARD EDITION] – $15.99 – Nintendo Switch (Nintendo eShop)

[STANDARD EDITION] – $19.99 – PS4 (Best Buy)

[HEARTS OF STONE EXPANSION] – $3.99 – Nintendo Switch (Nintendo eShop)

[BLOOD AND WINE EXPANSION] – $6.99 – Xbox (Microsoft Store)

[BLOOD AND WINE EXPANSION] – $7.99 – Nintendo Switch (Nintendo eShop)



The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

About: "The second installment in the RPG saga about professional monster slayer Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings spins a mature, thought-provoking tale to produce one of the most elaborate and unique role-playing games ever released on PC. A time of untold chaos has come. Mighty forces clash behind the scenes in a struggle for power and influence. The Northern Kingdoms mobilize for war. But armies on the march are not enough to stop a bloody conspiracy..."

Deals: