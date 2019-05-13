The Witcher’s Geralt Invades Cyberpunk 2077 in Incredible Fan Art

With CD Projekt Red being responsible for the massively popular The Witcher series and the ones behind the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, fans have been wondering if any crossovers could be expected, especially in regards to Ciri. While the developers won’t be giving some fans what they want, this hasn’t stopped many creative folks from taking matters into their own hands. On such fan has treated others to a look at their own piece of art that places The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia directly into the neon-soaked streets of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077.

Spotted by Reddit user “Kazuliski,” the Cyberpunk 2077 version of Geralt was created by an artist who goes by “Kazaki360” on Instagram. As we can see, the Witcher himself is packing some serious heat, but he looks like he is right at home in Night City. Go ahead and take a look for yourself in the Instagram post below.

It’s certainly an impressive piece, and looking at the rest of their work, I can only hope the trend continues. This is especially true if it involves the upcoming futuristic RPG from CD Projekt Red. Speaking of which, Cyberpunk 2020 creator Mike Pondsmith recently confirmed that the inbound video game shares the same timeline with the tabletop RPG from years ago. You can read more about that right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently without a release date, but it is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Do you enjoy seeing this sort of fan art? How long do you think it will take for someone to create a Geralt mod after the release of Cyberpunk 2077? Are we potentially looking at a day one mod? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

