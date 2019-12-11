ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide For Witcher Fans: Figures

A whole new legion of fans is about to be introduced to the wonderful world of Andrezj Sapkowski’s The Witcher thanks to Netflix’s new series, though some also first discovered it on the Switch, thanks to the recent rerelease of CD Projekt Red’s hit game The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. With the new show about to debut on December 20th, it seems like the perfect time to add some Witcher items to your collection, and if you happen to have a Witcher fan on your holiday shopping list, Dark Horse Comics has some amazing options for you to choose from, and we’ve collected some of our favorites in this new Witcher Holiday Guide.

The good news is that there is something for pretty much every fan, but this particular Witcher Holiday Guide will focus on the gorgeous figure series based on The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. The hit game delivered an adventure that fans won’t soon forget, and along the way we met some fan favorites as well as some new characters, and many of them are available as part of Dark Horse’s slick figure series.

The figures stand nine inches tall and typically retail for between $39.99 and $49.99. Now, it’s one thing to see the figure in the box, but we decided to give you an up-close look at each one, making your holiday shopping decisions even easier. You can check out Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, Dandelion, and more starting on the next slide, and you can order or pre-order each one from DarkHorse.com right here!

Without further ado, hit the next slide to see all of the figures, and stay tuned to ComicBook.com for even more from our Witcher Holiday Guide goodness! You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!

Ciri (Alternate Costume)

The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt: Ciri Series 2 Figure

Joining Geralt Grandmaster Feline, Dark Horse is proud to bring you our second figure of Ciri. The bold red-and-gold tones of this DLC ensemble are exemplified beautifully in this highly detailed figure. Ciri might have been a child of surprise, but you can make her yours completely on purpose. And who wouldn’t?

Publication Date: December 18th

Format: Nine inches tall

Price: $49.99

You can pre-order Ciri right here.

Dandelion

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Dandelion Figure

Following the smashing success of our first release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt figures of Geralt, Triss, Ciri, Yennefer, and Eredin, Dark Horse is proud to expand on the Witcher universe with the release of three all-new character figures. Accompanying Geralt is a finely detailed interpretation of his close friend, the bard and minstrel Dandelion, and his love interest in the Hearts of Stone expansion, the medic Shani.

Each exquisitely detailed figure is modeled to the character’s likeness. They are intricate in costume details and custom painted.

Publication Date: March 28th

Format: 9.5” tall

Price: $39.99

You can order Dandelion right here.

King Eredin

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt: King Eredin Figure

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, based on the best-selling fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, was the most popular and critically acclaimed video game of 2015. Dark Horse Deluxe is proud to announce, in partnership with CD Projekt RED, a high- end product line based on The Witcher. Joining the previously solicited Geralt and Triss are three new characters: Ciri, Yennefer, and Eredin (the Wild Hunt King). Each figure is about eight inches tall and includes a 1.5″ base.

Each deluxe figure is designed to the character’s likeness, custom painted, and displayed in a deluxe window box.

Publication Date: December 7, 2016

Format: 8.5” tall

Price: $39.99

You can order King Eredin right here.

Ciri (Regular Costume)

The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt: Ciri Figure

The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt: Ciri Figure

Each figure is about eight inches tall and includes a 1.5-inch base.

Each deluxe figure is designed to the character's likeness, custom painted, and displayed in a deluxe window box.

Publication Date: December 7, 2016

Format: 7.5" tall

Price: $39.99

Each deluxe figure is designed to the character’s likeness, custom painted, and displayed in a deluxe window box.

Publication Date: December 7, 2016

Format: 7.5” tall

Price: $39.99

You can order Ciri right here.

Geralt (Grandmaster Feline)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Geralt Grandmaster Feline Figure

Dark Horse is proud to present Geralt Grandmaster Feline, the third Geralt in our Witcher 3: Wild Hunt line. Donning the brilliant blue Grandmaster Feline armor, Geralt is prepared for battle with his trusty crossbow. This figure depicts Geralt, his armor, and his weaponry in meticulous detail, perfect for any aspiring Witcher to have on their shelf.

Publication Date: December 18th

Format: 10.75” base to sword

Price: $49.99

You can pre-order Geralt right here.

Shani

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Shani Figure

Following the smashing success of our first release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt figures of Geralt, Triss, Ciri, Yennefer, and Eredin, Dark Horse is proud to expand on the Witcher universe with the release of three all-new character figures.

Accompanying Geralt is a finely detailed interpretation of his close friend, the bard and minstrel Dandelion, and his love interest in the Hearts of Stone expansion, the medic Shani.

Each exquisitely detailed figure is modeled to the character’s likeness. They are intricate in costume details and custom painted.

Publication Date: March 28th

Format: 9.5” tall

Price: $39.99

You can order Shani right here.

Yennefer Figure

The Witcher : Wild Hunt: Yennefer Figure

The Witcher : Wild Hunt: Yennefer Figure

Each figure is about eight inches tall and includes a 1.5-inch base.

Each deluxe figure is designed to the character's likeness, custom painted, and displayed in deluxe window box.

Publication Date: December 7, 2016

Format: 7.85" tall

Price: $39.99

Each deluxe figure is designed to the character’s likeness, custom painted, and displayed in deluxe window box.

Publication Date: December 7, 2016

Format: 7.85” tall

Price: $39.99

You can order Yennefer right here.

