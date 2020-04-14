The Witcher Star Kristofer Hivju Has Fully Recovered From Coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju recently joined Netflix’s hit show The Witcher for season 2, but unfortunately, he and his wife Gry Molvær Hivju were one of many who ended up testing positive for COVID-19. After their diagnosis it wasn’t long before the production on Witcher season 2 was shut down, and Hivju would go into quarantine for several weeks. The good news is that they’ve both made a full recovery, and our enjoying some time outdoors for the first time in a while. Kristofer took to Instagram to share the good news and thank the fans for their support throughout all this. You can check out the message and a photo below.

“Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju

After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound,” Hivju wrote on Instagram. “We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us❤️🙌🏻 #takecare @panoramaagency”

Hivju will be playing the role of Nivellen in season 2 whenever that resumes production, and as a fan favorite from the books, we can’t wait to see what he does with the role.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!