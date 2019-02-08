‘The Witcher’ ‘Monster Hunter World’ Crossover Event Introduces Ciri In Addition to Geralt

The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia has officially invaded Monster Hunter World with Capcom’s latest crossover event but did you know you could also unlock another fan favourite, Ciri? In addition to the star himself, players will be able to craft the beloved protege of Geralt as well in addition to a new special event and a new Multiplayer showdown.

The new crossover will offer a new questline that will be available to those hunters that are level 16 or higher. According to the studio, “Starring legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia, once again voiced by Doug Cockle in the English version of the game, ‘Contract: Trouble in the Ancient Forest’ tasks the witcher with tracking down and dealing with a powerful force known as the Leshen. Defeating this mysterious creature will require the skills befitting a seasoned professional, and gamers will have at their disposal the White Wolf’s arsenal and abilities, including his silver sword and combat magic. Players will also engage in dialogues with other characters, influencing how the story unfolds through choices they make — a hallmark of The Witcher series.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Completing the contract will offer players unique items, much like previous crossovers, so that players can witcher-fy their hunters and their adorable craftable companions. But not just for Geralt – for Ciri as well, “Completing ‘Contract: Woodland Spirit’ will furthermore reward players with resources they’ll need to craft the armor and weapon set of Ciri — another iconic character from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.”

The team will also be hosting a special multiplayer event for hunters 50 and above on February 15th at 1 AM CET that will pit players against a “much deadlier” version of Leshen. This multiplayer event will only be available for a very limited amount of time, from February 15th until the first of March.

What do you think about the latest crossover gear to land in Monster Hunter World? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!