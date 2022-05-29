The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals New Changes Coming Soon

✖

The Witcher: Monster Slayer was updated to version 1.2.0 on May 26th, and fans have not been pleased about it. The update made the game significantly more expensive, and more difficult. Players immediately expressed anger at the changes, and it seems the developers of the mobile game have taken notice. In a new blog post, the team at Spokko and CD Projekt Red went into detail about why these changes were made, and what it was hoping to achieve. Spokko says that it "believe in this new incarnation of our game and want to stay on that path," while making adjustments to the difficulty and economy.

"Having said that, we're not shying away from admitting that we've made mistakes. One was definitely in the realm of how we communicated these changes. We rolled them out without sufficiently explaining the intent behind them," Spokko writes on the game's official website. "Another mistake we made was cranking the difficulty too much in certain gameplay scenarios (e.g. making common monsters require alchemy). Finally, we miscalculated the expectations of the broader community and deployed changes that impacted the most dedicated fans of the game. This is a lesson for us and something we will use as food for thought for a long time."

Monster Slayer will be going through extended downtime as Spokko works to fix these problems, and the developer is looking for feedback from players to help speed up the overall process. The game's website states that the team is also "thinking of ways of making it up to the community for the extended downtime," though no details have been provided, as of this writing.

The Witcher is a franchise that means a lot to people around the world, and it's not hard to see how frustrated many of them are at the moment. Hopefully, Spokko can make changes to The Witcher: Monster Slayer that make the mobile game more enjoyable to current fans, as well as newcomers!

Are you a fan of The Witcher: Monster Slayer? How have you felt about the game since the 1.2.0 update was released? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!