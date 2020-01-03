Gaming

The Witcher Fans Can Not Stop Comparing Geralt of Rivia to Geraldo Rivera

Some of The Witcher’s fans have made a comparison between Geralt of Rivia and another name that […]

Some of The Witcher’s fans have made a comparison between Geralt of Rivia and another name that might change the way you see the Witcher’s name if you’re in the middle of watching the show. Some people have said that “Geralt of Rivia” sounds a bit too much like “Geraldo Rivera” for them to be alright with, and it’s created several comparisons between the two pointing out the similarities between the names.

The talk show host and author and Geralt himself couldn’t be much further apart from one another, but it’s their names that have created the connection people have been calling out on social media. Some people joked that the two are basically the same person because of their names while others wondered why more people aren’t talking about the similarity.

You can see some of the best commentary from social media below, but if you want to skip the comparisons and get right to The Witcher, you can watch the show now on Netflix. Our review of the first season can be found here to see our thoughts on the show’s debut.

Alright, Which One Is It?

Honestly No Difference

Just Keep Saying It Enough

No Offense

Not Everyone Survives

Transformation Complete

Every. Single. Time.

Are We Sure They’re Not the Same?

Far Too Close

Must Be Autocorrect

