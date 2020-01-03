The Witcher Fans Can Not Stop Comparing Geralt of Rivia to Geraldo Rivera

Some of The Witcher’s fans have made a comparison between Geralt of Rivia and another name that might change the way you see the Witcher’s name if you’re in the middle of watching the show. Some people have said that “Geralt of Rivia” sounds a bit too much like “Geraldo Rivera” for them to be alright with, and it’s created several comparisons between the two pointing out the similarities between the names.

The talk show host and author and Geralt himself couldn’t be much further apart from one another, but it’s their names that have created the connection people have been calling out on social media. Some people joked that the two are basically the same person because of their names while others wondered why more people aren’t talking about the similarity.

You can see some of the best commentary from social media below, but if you want to skip the comparisons and get right to The Witcher, you can watch the show now on Netflix. Our review of the first season can be found here to see our thoughts on the show’s debut.

Alright, Which One Is It?

Is there really a geralt of rivia or yall just saying geraldo rivera — AlexAmadeus ™ (@Greek_Steel) December 27, 2019

Honestly No Difference

honestly seeing no significant difference between Geralt of Rivia and Geraldo Rivera — sean k (@sksdeux) January 2, 2020

Just Keep Saying It Enough

If you say “Geralt of Rivia” enough times, it starts to sound like “Geraldo Rivera”.#TheWitcher — Left Justified (@LeftJustified19) December 27, 2019

No Offense

No offense to The Witcher but “Geralt of Rivia” sounds like Geraldo Rivera’s D&D character — ✷ ✹ allegra + . ✵ (@allegramiriam) December 30, 2019

Not Everyone Survives

Only three in ten Geraldo Riveras survive the process of becoming a Geralt of Rivia. pic.twitter.com/QyFYHJ5fh8 — Ethan Jacobs (@ethanjacobslaw) December 31, 2019

Transformation Complete

geralt of rivia is just isekai’d geraldo rivera https://t.co/eyV9JiIuYM — sienna (@trainersienna) January 2, 2020

Every. Single. Time.

i do not know one solitary thing about The Witcher but i do know that i read “Geralt of Rivia” as “Geraldo Rivera” every. single. time. — 𝖊 𝔷 𝔯 𝔞 ◉ 𝔯 𝔬 𝔰 𝔢 (@magpietongue) December 31, 2019

Are We Sure They’re Not the Same?

So Geralt of Rivia is definitely not named for Geraldo Rivera? — C.R. (@facethetempest) January 2, 2020

Far Too Close

Geralt of Rivia is much too close to Geraldo Rivera — pete repeat (@emilyowens17) December 31, 2019

