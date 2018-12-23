Report: Netflix “Very Happy” With ‘The Witcher’ And Ready To Greenlight Multiple Seasons

According to a new insider report, Netflix is internally very happy with how The Witcher is shaping up, and is already thinking about greenlighting multiple seasons before the first season even airs.

The report comes way of KC Walsh, EIC of Geeks WorldWide and a known DCEU insider with a history of reliable information.

According to Walsh, Netflix is “very happy” with The Witcher, which presumably means how season one is coming together. Further, it is apparently ready to the pull trigger and order more seasons either before season one airs or shortly after.

Sounds like @Netflix is very happy with #TheWitcher and we could see multiple seasons greenlit before season one airs or shortly after. Meaning Cavill’s schedule could be full for a while and more evidence Superman is behind him pic.twitter.com/DSnFjhAjrF — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) December 19, 2018

As Walsh suggests, if this is indeed the case, Cavill’s schedule is about to be pretty busy, which could just mean his Superman days are done, at least for awhile.

No doubt, but Cavill is in demand and filming multiple seasons could look up his schedule for extended periods of time, TV shoots are much longer than movie 3 to 4 months vs 6 to 8, even longer for first seasons — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) December 20, 2018

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt like any other report or rumor. The only thing worth going to the bookies on is official confirmation or sometimes leaks, but it’s best to never get too attached to any unconfirmed information.

That said, Walsh is known for this type of reporting, unlike many others who purport to have insider information. Still, even if Walsh is on the money, things change. Maybe Netflix waits until the first season airs and then it bombs. It’s unlikely, but it could happen.

The Witcher’s first season is set to release sometime in 2019. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to divulge a specific date, but we do know it will follow the standard Netflix formula of eight episodes.

