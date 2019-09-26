The Witcher Reveals New Look at Henry Cavill as Geralt

Today, a new image of Netflix’s The Witcher series surfaced online showing off Henry Cavill as Geralt. The imagine in question doesn’t reveal anything particularly salient, but it is new, and shows of a pretty good look at Geralt’s sword and armor, plus that beautiful white wig that smells like monsters and sorceress’ perfume. And as you can see via the tweet below, the image in question is similar to previous promotional images of the show, but it is indeed unique.

It may just be the lighting, but Geralt’s white wig here, well, doesn’t really look that white. It’s got more a of a grey look. Again, this could be the lighting, but this could have also been taken after the wig saw a few weeks of action during filming. It’s tough to deduce, but it’s probably the former. After all, the sword and armor look completely untouched.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nueva foto de Geralt Cavill en la serie The Witcher de Netflix pic.twitter.com/Px9PultgnM — Eduardo Marin (@Ed_Marin) September 24, 2019

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Netflix on the show since it revealed its debut trailer back at San Diego Comic-Con. That said, when it does resurface with more details and media, it will probably also be with a release date announcement. As you may know, the show still doesn’t have a release date beyond sometime late 2019, and well, late 2019 is quickly approaching. Whenever it does arrive, it will be with eight episodes. For now, there’s been no official word of an additional season, but a report claims Netflix is internally very happy with the series, and is ready to add to it.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated Netflix show, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the adaptation by clicking right here. Further, be sure to check out our guide on how to catch up on the franchise before diving into the new show. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming and The Witcher.