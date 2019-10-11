Henry Cavill “Lived and Breathed” The Witcher Games Before Netflix Show

Netflix’s casting of The Witcher was met with considerable backlash at first, and there’s still some question marks over the casting of certain characters. However, there’s never been any question about the casting of the show’s protagonist: Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. That said, while on paper Cavill seems like he’ll be an excellent Geralt, it remains to be seen if he and the writing team have what it takes to come together and bring to life the monster slayer.

Being the protagonist, there’s undoubtedly a lot of pressure on Cavill, however, while he may be feeling the expectations, he isn’t showing it that much. In fact, Cavill recently revealed he hardly needed to prepare himself for the role, mostly because he was ready for the role long before Netflix called him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I didn’t even need to prepare myself for the role… I breathe, I live this universe every day,” said Cavill, referring to the fact that he’s been a fan of both Sapkowski’s novel series and the games from CD Projekt Red for quite some time. “I already had numerous opportunities to think about the character while I was playing the games. My preparation was already done before casting started!”

While the role of Geralt was a dream come true for Cavill, it did take him little bit to get used to the role and wearing Geralt’s long silvery hair.

“I love to wear this costume and this wig. I had to get used to it at first, it was a bit uncomfortable, but then I forgot it completely,” said Cavill. “Each morning, when I put them on me, I go one step further to the embodiment of the character. It allows me to slip into the shoes of Geralt.”

The Witcher is set to release sometime later this year. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a specific release date, but the current rumors are suggesting the first season will drop sometime in December. Meanwhile, what we do know is a new trailer is poised to drop later this month.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on highly-anticipated TV adaptation, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the show by clicking right here.

Source: Premiere via Reddit