Netflix’s The Witcher Makes Major Change to Ciri

We knew the new Netflix series based on The Witcher would feature a few major changes from the original novels, but one surfaces quite early on, and it’s one we did not see coming. The change is one made to Ciri, and it’s something that plays a role in her journey throughout the first season. Now, before going any further, there are some major spoilers coming for season 1 of The Witcher, so if you haven’t watched the series yet you’ve been warned that this will cover a few things regarding the character and her storyline throughout season 1. Alright, so, we good? Good.

In the very first episode, we see the first signs of that major change in an exchange between Queen Calanthe and Ciri, who Calanthe is trying to get out of Cintra after Nilfgaard invades. When she tells Ciri she has to leave Ciri lets loose a blistering scream, one that shakes the table next to them and the glasses on top of it.

That’s the first glance of her power, but we see another more powerful example later in the episode. At one point Ciri is being taken to camp by a Nilfgaardian soldier, but she manages to get away. He chases after her, but she lets loose another scream, this one even more powerful than the previous one. It stuns him and sends him back holding his ears, but it also causes a nearby monolith to shatter and break, falling towards the soldier and…well, let’s just say that’s the last we see of him.

We see it yet again towards the end of the season, and this time it’s even more powerful. When several people from Cintra find her they threaten to take her to Nilfgaard for the reward and start to try and bring her with them. She lets out a piercing scream that leaves her knocked out, but she’s not the one who got the worst of it.

When she goes to leave with a woman from the nearby town, we see the boys who tried to capture her impaled and brutally killed from the effect of her scream, which looks like it sent them flying. It also leveled the land around her a bit, and if this is just the beginning of her power, we can’t imagine what she’ll be able to do later in the series.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now.