Netflix’s The Witcher Poster Has Fans Obsessing Over Henry Cavill’s Butt

The Witcher is hoping to make a big ripple in Netflix‘s pool of original content. After a publicized production period, the company’s live-action take on The Witcher will be going live before too long. With star Henry Cavill at the lead, fans worldwide have been waiting on Netflix to give them an update on the show, and they got a big one today.

After all, the first official poster of The Witcher went live, but fans aren’t focusing on Geralt of Rivia. Well, as of whole at least. They are zeroing in on one thing, and that just so happens to be Cavill’s butt.

As you can see below, the Internet has plenty to say about Cavill’s toned glutes, and they are nothing but positive. Clearly, the actor has kept in shape since his Superman days, and he is gifting Geralt with all the boons his butt has to offer. For fans, this little detail might be gratuitous to point out, but this shapely rear does actually matter. After all, Geralt is known in The Witcher fandom for having a good butt much like Nightwing is amongst DC Comics fans. So, it seems Netflix has nailed this aspect of the hero.

Still, others admit the poster has more to offer than Cavill’s butt. The dark promo shows the actor from the back, but he seems to be channel Geralt with ease. Not only do his clothes look canon accurate, but Geralt’s signature hair is seen pulled back perfectly so. Now, all Netflix needs to do is release a trailer and hope The Witcher can fill the hole HBO left earlier this year when Game of Thrones ended.

So, what do you make of this first-look at The Witcher? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Joining Henry Cavill in The Witcher main cast is Anya Chalotra, playing Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. Other cast members include Jodhi May as Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Heraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, Emma Appleton as Renfri, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Maciej Musial as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

