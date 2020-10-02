The Witcher: Netflix Reportedly Considering Mages Focused Spinoff

✖

The world of The Witcher may be expanding yet again if a new report is to be believed. According to a report from insider Daniel Ritchman, Netflix is currently working on more spinoff shows in its Witcher universe, and one of those spinoffs being considered is one that would focus on mages, putting a spotlight on the witches and sorceresses that inhabit the world. The Brotherhood of Sorcerers was a big part of season 1, maneuvering behind the scenes politically and taking to the front lines in several battles, and fans know from the books that there is plenty more to explore regarding mages. That said, this is just being considered, so nothing is official yet (via Redanian Intelligence).

If Netflix moves forward with it at some point, it would be the third spinoff from the main Witcher series, which for all intents and purposes seems to already have a season 3 commitment before season 2 has even aired.

It would join the live-action prequel series Blood Origin, which is set far before Geralt's adventures and would likely feature the introduction of the first Witcher. Thus far no casting has been announced for that project, though recent reports indicate that Netflix is aiming to cast a Jason Momoa type for the lead.

The second project in development is Nightmare of The Wolf, an animated film that will also be a prequel to the series but will not be as far back, focusing on Geralt's friend and mentor Vesemir. So far the spinoffs are focusing on Witchers, so having a mage-focused series would flesh out the world a bit more and allow the team to explore lots of new concepts, so we'll have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now