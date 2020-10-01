The Witcher Season 3 Reportedly a Sure Thing for Netflix

✖

The Witcher Season 3 has reportedly already been greenlit by Netflix before Season 2 even finishes production. Last year, after The Witcher became one of Netflix's biggest shows ever, Netflix renewed the adaptation for a second season, which is currently filming again after the COVID-19 pandemic momentarily thwarted the movie's production. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of Netflix's commitment to doing a third season, but it looks like that's exactly what's going to happen.

As Redanian Intelligence notes, a third season of the show has been added to the Writers Guild of America database, seemingly confirming that a third season is locked in ahead of Netflix officially revealing as much.

Of course, a lot can change between now and when a third season would presumably begin production. Season 2 is likely to hit sometime next year, which means Season 3 won't hit until 2022 at the earliest. However, this is assuming Season 2 doesn't bomb causing Netflix to reconsider. Will this happen? Almost certainly not, but the point is don't board the Season 3 hype train until you get official confirmation from Netflix itself. And unfortunately, you're probably not going to get a confirmation until around the release of Season 2.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no comment from Netflix -- or anyone involved with the series -- on this latest leak, and it's unlikely one will be provided as Netflix and its employees have a pretty strict no comment policy when it comes to rumors, leaks, and anything of the speculative variety. However, if a comment does come -- whether via Netflix or showrunner Lauren Hissrich -- we will be sure to update this story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

