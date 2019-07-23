The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Explains Why Roach Is So Important To Geralt

Last week during San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix finally pulled the curtain back on The Witcher by revealing the first ever trailer for the TV show. And it was a great debut trailer. People were hyped. But that hype quickly evaporated, and everyone got back down to business: aka wanted to know more about Roach. Thankfully, during a special panel, Henry Cavill — who is playing protagonist Geralt of Rivia — talked about Roach, and why she’s so important to the monster slayer.

“Geez, Geralt isn’t Geralt without Roach,” said Cavill. “We meet roach with Geralt at the beginning of this story, and as most of you know, Roach is much more than a horse, and much more than a flying horse for some of you as well. He’s like an anchor to Geralt’s tried and true self, because he gives that name to every horse he has, and because Geralt is 100 years old, and horses don’t live that long. He’s gone through a few Roach’s already. She’s the one access point he has to humanity.”

As may know, The Witcher video game series really made Roach a much more popular character than the books ever did, so it’s good to see the show — which is an adaptation of the books, not the games — understand that Roach is very important to fans of the series.

As you may know, there’s a scene in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt expansion Blood and Wine where Geralt — on a little somethin’ somethin’ — is able to talk to Roach. At the moment, there’s been no confirmation on whether this will happen in the show, but I’m going to cross all my fingers and toes in the meanwhile hoping that there is.

The Witcher is poised to release some late 2019. Netflix hasn’t doesn’t divulged a more specific release window, but some rumors suggest it may release in December.

