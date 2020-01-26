The Witcher Showrunner Reveals Deleted Scenes She Regrets Cutting

The first season of The Witcher debuted on Netflix last month, and despite a lukewarm critical reception, the show has been a big hit for the streaming giant, and is currently on track to be the company’s biggest first season ever. Suffice to say, there’s many Netflix subscribers eagerly awaiting Season 2, which is expected to drop sometime in 2021. That said, since the first season dropped late last month, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has been revealing plenty of new and sometimes behind-the-scenes-type details about the show and its debut season, including some deleted scenes she regrets cutting.

Speaking to Pure Fandom, Hissrich revealed that there’s two scenes in particular that she wish weren’t cut from the show. One involves a more personal moment between Yennefer, Sabrina, and Fringilla, while the other involves Yen meeting a young Triss Merigold.

“We had a lovely scene in Episode 103 where Yennefer, Fringilla, and Sabrina all discussed how they felt about their transformations, and looking back, I wish we could have kept it,” said Hissrich. “It was such a gorgeous example of female friendship, and it also would have served to ground Fringilla a bit more before she joined Nilfgaard. We also filmed a scene of Yen meeting a very young Triss, who’d just arrived at Aretuza; it served to show how far Yennefer had come in her years at Aretuza, and created a sense of mentorship between these two sorceresses. Looking ahead at some stories unfolding in season two, I wish we still had those scenes! But I’m proud of what we accomplished in the time we had.”

As you can see, neither of these scenes are of huge importance, which probably explains how they wound up being cut, but they do sound like the type of scenes that further flesh out the show’s characters, which I think the first season had a lack of at times.

